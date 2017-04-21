Trending

Thomas takes morale boost into Giro d'Italia after winning Tour of the Alps

'I can't wait now. I'm looking forward to racing,' says Team Sky rider

Image 1 of 5

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Geraint Thomas (Sky).

Geraint Thomas (Sky).
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 5

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the lead at the Tour of the Alps.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the lead at the Tour of the Alps.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 5

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) dashed to the airport after winning the Tour of the Alps, ready to head home to rest up after five intense days of racing but confident that he is on track for the Giro d’Italia.

Related Articles

Geraint Thomas puts Giro d'Italia rivals on the limit at Tour of the Alps

Formolo and Caruso under fire for quitting Tour of the Alps

Geraint Thomas wins Tour of the Alps

Bookwalter goes close in Tour of the Alps final sprint

 