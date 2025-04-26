Tour of the Alps winner Michael Storer not afraid of peaking too early ahead of Giro d'Italia GC assault

Australian looked to be in the form of his life in Italy and Austria, with five weeks still to go before the conclusion of the Giro

LIENZ AUSTRIA APRIL 25 Michael Storer of Australia and Tudor Pro Cycling Team celebrates at podium as Green Leader Jersey overall race winner during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 5 a 1127km stage from Lienz to Lienz on April 25 2025 in Lienz Austria Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Michael Storer (Tudor) wins 2025 Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

When a rider performs as well as Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling) did at the Tour of the Alps, it would be easy to imagine they were at their peak, and perhaps hitting top form a little early ahead of the Giro d'Italia, but the Australian has brushed off any concerns about peaking too early.

Storer went on big solo moves on three of the five stages – one to win a stage, one to try and defend his leader's jersey, and one last one to reclaim the lead and win the race – and looks to be as strong as we've ever seen him.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

