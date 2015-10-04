Kennaugh happy to conclude testing season
Manxman hoping for more opportunities with Team Sky in 2016
Pete Kennaugh pinned a number onto his white Britain national champion for the last time this season at Il Lombardia, happy to finally end his 2015 season after a series of highs and lows.
The 26-year-old Manxman started his season at the Tour Down Under but has raced for just 60 days due to injury in March, training for the Tour de France and most recently the more enjoyable but arguably equally tiring experience of becoming a father. Kennaugh also decided his future during the season, opting to stay with Team Sky after reportedly considering an offer from BMC to ride with Richie Porte, who has left Team Sky for the British squad.
