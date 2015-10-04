Kennaugh happy to conclude testing season

Image 1 of 5 Stage one winner Peter Kennaugh in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) takes the British nationals for the second time (Image credit: SWpixcyclingphotos.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 British champion Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) holds onto the overall race lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Pete Kennaugh pinned a number onto his white Britain national champion for the last time this season at Il Lombardia, happy to finally end his 2015 season after a series of highs and lows.

The 26-year-old Manxman started his season at the Tour Down Under but has raced for just 60 days due to injury in March, training for the Tour de France and most recently the more enjoyable but arguably equally tiring experience of becoming a father. Kennaugh also decided his future during the season, opting to stay with Team Sky after reportedly considering an offer from BMC to ride with Richie Porte, who has left Team Sky for the British squad.



