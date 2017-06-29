Thomas extends with Team Sky, hints at possibly leaving in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky's equal leaders Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, Diego Rosa and Sal Puccio on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas has confirmed to Cyclingnews that he has put pen to paper on his contract extension with Team Sky for 2018. The Welsh rider always had the option of a deal on the table after re-signing with the team two years ago. After listening to interest from several other teams, including UAE Team Emirates, he has decided to accept his option at Team Sky.

"UAE didn't offer me a contract but they were just interested to know my situation. It's sorted now and I'm staying with Team Sky for the year and seeing out that contract," Thomas told Cyclingnews at the Tour de France teams presentation in Düsseldorf.

Thomas has been with Team Sky since the squad's inception in 2010 and enjoyed several successful seasons at the team. Other squads have tried to lure him away on several occasions but he has remained loyal. He will be 32 years old when his 2018 deal expires and admitted that he will take a serious look at other options at that point.

"After that, we'll see. It's always nice when you hear that other teams are interested in you. It's a confidence boost if nothing else. There have been a few teams that showed interest, which is always nice. Certainly next year I'll be interested in listening to them."

Team Sky and Chris Froome have been in contract negotiations for several weeks and although the three-time Tour de France winner has not inked a new deal he told Cyclingnews that the offer on the table involves a three-year extension. Froome was linked to BMC Racing during the Critérium du Dauphiné in June but quickly rubbished any talk of moving to the American outfit. At the Dauphiné, he told Cyclingnews that a deal with Team Sky was in the cards. A new three-year deal would see him through until 2021 as he already has a contract with the team for 2018.