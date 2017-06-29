Geraint Thomas: Bradley Wiggins still has questions to answer

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The Team Sky press conference ahead of the Tour de France Image 3 of 5 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford and Bradley Wiggins in the team bus at the 2013 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 With Dave Brailsford in the background, Chris Froome talks with members of the media at Team Sky's pre-Tour press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas has called on Bradley Wiggins to come forward and answer questions relating to the continued pressure surrounding Team Sky.

The British WorldTour squad have faced questions for almost a year after it was revealed that Wiggins was legally given injections of powerful corticoidsteroids on the eve of several major events between 2011 and 2013 under therapeutic use exemptions.

Wiggins, Team Sky and British Cycling are also at the centre of a UK Anti-Doping investigation over a medical package that was sent from Manchester to the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011. The contents of the package were administered to Wiggins by team doctor Richard Freeman but neither Team Sky, Wiggins or British Cycling have been able to back up their claim that the package contained the legal decongestant, Fluimucil.





Thomas once again defended Team Sky and British Cycling, having come through the ranks of the latter and been on the books of the former since their inception at the start of 2010.





Thomas' role at the Tour de France will be to support team leader, Chris Froome, who is looking to win the race for a fourth time.

Thomas has finished 15th in the last two editions of the race but crashed out of contention at Giro d'Italia in May before later abandoning the race. The Italian Grand Tour was his first crack at leading a team over three weeks and while his long-term ambitions are to return to the race, he is at the Tour to support Froome.





"I'm super motivated to be here and help Froome. Obviously if I can get a bit of personal glory along the way that would be amazing but the main objective is Froome."