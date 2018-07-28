Thomas comes through final mountain test after Roglic rises to third - Podcast

Geraint Thomas sprints in for second (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the sun sets on the Tour de France’s 19th stage between Lourdes and Laruns, so the ambitions of Geraint Thomas’ rivals are slowly sinking below the horizon. In one of the hardest stages of the 2018 Tour, crossing multiple climbs, Team Sky's Welsh leader extended his overall advantage over second-placed Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) to 2:05. With only a 31-kilometre time trial and the Paris sprint stage to come, it looks like Thomas will win his first Tour de France on Sunday.





When the race came together again on the Aubisque, Roglic, his teammate Kruijswijk and Dumoulin all made attacks, but none shook off Thomas, though Froome was temporarily distanced. Over the top, it all came together before Roglic finally broke away.