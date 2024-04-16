Thomas and Foss put Ineos altitude camp practice into action at Tour of the Alps

By James Moultrie
published

Ineos pair building form in final race before Giro d’Italia

Geraint Thomas
Geraint Thomas in action at the Tour of the Alps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers are eyeing a fourth Tour of the Alps title in seven years, and they are prepared to take the race on as part of Tobias Foss and Geraint Thomas' final build-up to the Giro d’Italia.

The British team will have stiff competition from Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Chris Harper (Jayco AlUla), Wout Poels and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious), but they have the race under control for now with Foss in the leaders jersey after winning the opening stage.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

