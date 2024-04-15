'I never actually saw myself as a TT guy' - Tobias Foss takes second-ever road race victory

By James Moultrie
published

More 'space' and 'trust' at Ineos sees Norwegian land first victory since becoming time trial World Champion in 2022

Former time trial World Champion Tobias Foss took his first victory in 575 days and his first for a trade team on stage 1 of the Tour of the Alps, admitting after that he never saw himself as a specialist for the time trial.

The Norwegian said he has long been trying to refind himself as a leader for the general classification at the biggest races. It’s something he achieved at the highest level as a junior rider having won the Tour de l’Avenir in 2019, but he never quite found the consistency after turning pro with Jumbo-Visma in 2020 despite taking ninth at the Giro in 2021. 

