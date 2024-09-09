'There’s no excuses' – Sepp Kuss unsparing in assessment of Vuelta a España defence

Absence from Tour de France left American short of best in Spain

MADRID SPAIN SEPTEMBER 8 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike sprints during the individual time trial during the 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 21 on September 8 2024 in Madrid Spain Photo by Alberto GardinEurasia Sport ImagesGetty Images
Sepp Kuss on the final time trial of the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year is a long time in cycling. Twelve months ago, Sepp Kuss rode into Madrid in the red jersey as his Jumbo-Visma team completed a sweep of both the Vuelta a España podium and the season’s Grand Tours. On Sunday evening, the Vuelta had a more low-key finale for Kuss, who ended the race in 14th place overall, more than 20 minutes behind his former teammate Primož Roglič.

Now plying his trade with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Roglič’s win was the final instalment in Slovenia’s dominance of the season’s Grand Tours after Tadej Pogačar’s triumphs at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

