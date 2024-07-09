Paris Olympics: Kristin Faulkner to replace triathlete Knibb in women's road race for USA
US champion doubles up on road and track at 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
USA Cycling announced on Tuesday that triathlete Taylor Knibb as opted to resign her position in the Olympic Games women's road race, due to take place on August 4 in Paris.
Knibb was the surprise winner of the women's individual time trial at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in May, earning an automatic qualification for both the time trial and road race at the Paris Olympics.
However, Knibb lacks any international mass-start road racing experience. Faulkner, winner of two stages of the Giro Donne and a stage of the Vuelta a España, is the reigning US road race champion, and was selected to replace Knibb after making the US Olympic team for track cycling.
Rules allow countries to substitute riders with athletes from other disciplines.
Faulkner will join Chloé Dygert for the road race while Knibb and Dygert will compete in the individual time trial on July 27.
Dygert and Faulkner will also compete in the women's team pursuit.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.