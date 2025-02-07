The women's peloton just set the fastest-ever speed for a WorldTour stage at the UAE Tour Women

Stage 2 of the UAE Tour Women 2025 hits record-breaking average speed of 48.407 km/h

Elisa Longo Borghini and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) lead the charge in breakaway on the record-breaking stage
Elisa Longo Borghini and Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ) lead the charge in breakaway on the record-breaking stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Today's stage of the UAE Tour Women 2025 saw the fastest average speed of a women's WorldTour stage race, ever.

The 111km stage which featured flat and wide desert roads, with ferocious crosswinds was won by Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime).

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

