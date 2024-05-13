'The Tour de France is in the back of my mind' – Tadej Pogačar expects Jonas Vingegaard to be ready for July

By
published

Giro d'Italia leader braced for 'hardest ever' day to Livigno in race's second week

Giro d'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogacar before stage 9
Giro d'Italia 2024: Tadej Pogacar before stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Giro d'Italia gruppo spent Monday's rest day in hotels scattered along the Bay of Naples, with the dark, arid slopes of Vesuvius glowering down upon them. In his poem 'La Ginestra,' written under the volcano in Torre del Greco, Giacomo Leopardi used a shrub tenaciously growing amid the volcanic ash as a symbol of dignified resistance in the face of an inevitable destiny. Almost two centuries on, the men vying for overall victory at this Giro might recognise the sentiment.

Tadej Pogačar, already the winner of three stages, already in pink and already holding a lead of 2:40, is the runaway favourite to win this Giro d'Italia. A little over a week into the race, Pogačar's rivals have already reached the point where they are grateful for any respite in the seismic activity provoked by his movements.

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.