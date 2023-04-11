‘The team doctor glued my face together’ - Dylan van Baarle on his Paris-Roubaix crash

Dylan van Baarle was involved in the high-speed crash in the Forest of Arenberg

Dylan van Baarle has given details of his high-speed crash in the Forest of Arenberg during this year's Paris-Roubaix, insisting he is “doing okay” despite suffering fractures to his left hand and right shoulder and his team doctor deciding to glue cuts on his face.

“Given the circumstances. But I am quite bruised, scraped and broken." I'm doing well," Van Baarle told the AD-In Koers (opens in new tab) podcast.

He also posted on Instagram, saying: “It wasn’t the spring season I’d hoped for… But we’ll come back for more. Thank you for all the great support.

Van Baarle won Paris-Roubaix while riding for Ineos Grenadiers last year before moving to Jumbo-Visma for 2023 to join forces with Wout van Aert. He successfully dominated Omloop Het Nieuwsblad but then crashed at the E3 Saxo Classic, his injuries forcing him to miss the Tour of Flanders.

Van Baarle explained how the crash happened but did not blame anyone.

"Falling is part of the race in one way or another,” he said.

“I was tenth or eleventh into the Forest of Arenberg, then Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) had a flat front tyre in front of me. I hoped to stay upright but his bike went to the right and his body to the left and I rode over his bike and landed on the ground.

“I immediately noticed that my whole body was hurting and my face was bleeding badly. I told the team mechanic: ‘This is not going to work anymore, dude.’ Then I was quickly put in the ambulance and driven to a crazy hospital in France."

Van Baarle’s ordeal didn’t end when he was taken to hospital in Valenciennes.

"The 2.5 hours that I lay there seemed so long," Van Baarle said. "I was in the emergency room with no phone, no family, so I couldn't contact anyone. Then a French doctor said I could get in touch with some people via his Instagram account to let them know I was okay."

The French hospital medics wanted to deal with Van Baarle facial injuries but before they began the actual medical procedure, the Jumbo-Visma team doctor, who arrived at the hospital at that point, intervened.

"The French wanted to stitch up the three cuts on my face, but our team doctor said we could glue them. He took over and so the team doctor glued my face together."

Van Baarle was then able to travel home but faces further checks and time off the bike.

"I have a new scan in the Netherlands on Thursday. For the time being I have to do as little as possible and wait. That will be fine, because I really can't do much right now," he said.