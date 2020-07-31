The return to racing – Podcast

After months of inaction and cycling fans surviving off online racing and re-runs of their favorite races, world-class racing is finally back on our screens.

The sport is taking baby steps towards normality but both the men’s and women’s pelotons have taken part in a number of races. The Vuelta a Burgos is currently underway in Spain, and with the men’s and women’s Strade Bianche scheduled for Saturday, the WorldTour wheels are about to turn for the first time since March.

In this edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, Daniel Benson and Procycling’s Ed Pickering speak to European editor Stephen Farrand, who is based in Italy and is set to report from Strade Bianche. We also catch up with women’s editor Kirsten Frattini about the women’s race and the news that Marianne Vos is on her way to the new women’s Jumbo Visma team.

We drop in with Alasdair Fotheringham in Spain, who watched Remco Evenepoel storm to the win on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos, while there’s an interview with world champion Mads Pedersen thrown in for good measure.

