'The real Tour de France will start in the Pyrenees' – Remco Evenepoel adapts quickly to cycling's biggest stage

By
published

Belgian will call on Van Avermaet's knowledge ahead of tricky run to Le Lioran on stage 11

Tour de France 2024: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) lies second overall and leads the best young rider's classification
Tour de France 2024: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) lies second overall and leads the best young rider's classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

One week in, Remco Evenepoel seems to be taking well to this Tour de France business. It should hardly come as a surprise. A man whose every pedal stroke has been analysed to the nth degree since he was a teenager might be well equipped to cope with the unblinking scrutiny of cycling's grandest stage.

When Evenepoel met with the press via a video call on Monday's first Tour de France rest day in Troyes, he was asked the age-old question that gets lobbed in the direction of every debutant on this race, namely to outline what he had liked and disliked about his first steps on Planet Tour.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.