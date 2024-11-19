The new Mondraker Arid Carbon is the brand's first non e-gravel bike

Mondraker, perhaps a brand best known for its mountain bikes, has launched the Arid Carbon, its first-ever non-electric gravel bike.

Based near Alicante in Spain, the brand claims it is based in one of Europe's most arid regions and as such knows a thing or two about dry, dusty terrain and the search for grip when riding. It is this dry terrain that provides the model name for the bike.

The best gravel bikes cover a range of uses at the moment. But it seems Mondraker has created something of a do-it-all model here. The Arid isn't an all-out race machine or a super slack, aggressive model. It appears to be designed to tackle a range of riding to suit whatever owners' terrain and gravel riding requirements dictate.

Four models and five sizes are available starting at $9,799 / £8,499 / €9,499 for the top-spec RR SL model. The range starts at $3,299 / £3,199 / €3,199 for the Arid Carbon.

The Arid Carbon's split seat stays are claimed to add compliance without compromising frame stiffness (Image credit: Mondraker)

Design-wise, the Arid Carbon looks to be up to date and its specs may please prospective owners. There is clearance for 50mm tyres, a T47 bottom bracket shell and a SRAM UDH derailleur hanger mount standard. Allowing the brand to spec a SRAM Red XPLR AXS 13-speed groupset to the top spec bike.

The frame is 1x only and Mondraker has semi-integrated cable routing under the stem and into the head tube. The downtube in-frame storage is a first for a Mondraker bike.

The brand uses the same Stealth Air Carbon frame mix in the Arid Carbon as in its MTBs and subjects the Arid Carbon to the same range of testing as its MTBs. There’s a distinctive split at the top of the seat stays, with two points of connection to the seat tube, which Mondraker says aids frame compliance and ride comfort.

Geometry numbers-wise, the Arid Carbon has a 411mm reach and 70mm stem length in size M/L, along with a 70-degree head tube angle and 45mm fork offset. The 425mm chainstay length gives the M/L size bike a 1067mm wheelbase. Stock handlebar stem lengths are between 60 and 90 mm depending on frame size.

Image 1 of 2 A downtube cover gives storage access (Image credit: Mondraker) The Carry On storage bags (Image credit: Mondraker )

Although the Arid Carbon is Mondraker’s first pedal-only gravel bike, it also sells the Dusty electric gravel bike. The brand says that the Arid Carbon is designed to be livelier than the Dusty and to handle the rocky, loose and dry riding around its Alicante factory.

The Arid Carbon features no less than six mounting points for water bottles, including fork leg bosses, so you needn’t go thirsty, however hot it gets. Mondraker says that all those mounting points also offer versatility, so the Arid Carbon can be used for everything from gravel racing to bikepacking.

The Mondraker 'Carry On' system also features on the Arid Carbon. The Carry On system is made up of three small internal zipper bags which are accessed through a downtube cover. The packs are designed to carry puncture repair essentials but can be used for whatever you need. It looks similar to the internal tool roll that the Canyon Endurace uses.

Mondraker claim that the Arid is perfect for whatever your idea of gravel is (Image credit: Mondraker)

Mondraker Arid Carbon specs and prices

Mondraker will sell the Arid Carbon in four specs. There are five sizes available, with a new M/L size added to its usual S to XL line-up, to offer more fit options in the mid-range and also at the extremes.

The flagship is the Arid Carbon RR SL, specced with a SRAM Red XPLR AXS 13-speed groupset with power meter and Zipp 303 XPLR wheels with Goodyear XPLR 45mm tyres. It’s priced at £8,499 / $9,799 / €9,499.

Next down is the Arid Carbon RR with a SRAM Force XPLR AXS groupset and Mavic Allroad Pro Carbon SL wheels with Maxxis Reaver 45mm tyres, priced at £5,799 / $6,499 / €6,499.

The Arid Carbon R has a SRAM Rival XPLR AXS groupset and Mavic Allroad SL wheels with Maxxis Reaver 45mm tyres, priced at £4,199 / $4,699 / €4,499.

The base model Arid Carbon has a Shimano GRX RX610 groupset and Mavic Allroad Disc wheels with Maxxis Reaver 45mm tyres. It’s priced at £3,199 / $3,299 / €3,199.

The Arid Carbon is also available as a frameset only, priced at £1,799 / $2,199 / €1,999.