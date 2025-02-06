The melding of the old and new – A new incarnation for the Melbourne to Warrnambool and Warrnambool Classic

The 2025 race set to play out as first one-day event of Australia's new ProVelo Super League

The 2024 Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool, 267km from Avalon to Warrnambool (Image credit: Henry Yates / 6ft8photographer)

The Melbourne to Warrnambool is as entrenched in the psyche of Australian cycling as you can get, having first run in 1895, however, there is a new spin on the Classic this year with the event opening the one-day racing in the ProVelo Super League.

The 267km Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool on Saturday, February 8 and the 155.7km Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women’s Cycling Classic on Sunday, February 9 will deliver the second round of competition in the league, which is now delivering the top tier of domestic cycling in Australia. The series started with the three-stage SA Kick It in January, a new event running alongside the Tour Down Under but will continue at a race that has already touched and inspired so many generations. 

