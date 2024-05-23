‘The haters will be disappointed’ - Tim Merlier silences critics with Giro d'Italia week three sprint win

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) indicates that his win in Padova on stage 18 was victory number two of this year's Giro d'Italia

Tim Merlier beat Jonathan Milan and his critics in the Padova sprint at the Giro d’Italia.

The Belgian has won four stages in Grand Tours, 20 wins for Soudal-QuickStep and 43 career victories, but some people believe Merlier fades after the first week of a Grand Tour. His victory in Padova marked the first time he has won two stages in a Grand Tour and won beyond the first week.

Merlier won on stage 3 to Fossano and then silenced his critics with a superbly timed split in the centre of Padova, beating the late-charging Milan with a bike throw.

“The haters will be disappointed,” Merlier said with a wink after proving he can win on stage 18 of a Grand Tour. “Finally I can show them that I can win a sprint in the third week of a Grand Tour too. I’ve believed it for a long time but sometimes people need something to talk about.

"All victories are nice, but winning here twice is special," Merlier added, dedicating his win to clothing sponsor Castelli, who are based nearby and who announced a two-year extension of their sponsorship before the stage passed by their headquarters in Fonzaso.

After taking a second win in Padova, Merlier could take a third win in Rome on Sunday. "That would be very nice, but not easy," he admitted.

The sprint into Padova was intense after the fast descent down the valley from the foot of the Dolomites. The sprinters toyed with the breakaway and then took charge in the final 10 kilometres.

The Soudal-QuickStep team raced for Merlier, while GC riders Jan Hirt and Mauri Vansevenant stayed safe on the wheels.

“The guys kept me in a good position, I wasn’t freewheeling but was well placed in the bunch,” Merlier explained, keen to praise each rider in the team.

“[Pieter] Serry did the early work, then [Josef] Černy did the lead out with a strong effort to hold up there. Julian [Alaphilippe] did his part with some high speed, [Luke] Lamperti too.

"Bert Van Lerberghe had contact with a spectator at 2 kilometres to go. Fortunately, he’s like a bear and weighs 85kg, otherwise, he would have been on the ground."

"After that, me and Bert Van Lerberghe were a bit far back and so he decided to bring me up to a good position in the second last corner. I was then searching for a good position with 900 metres to go but when I saw there was 300 metres to go, I knew to launch the sprint.

"I am happy that I can reward the workers in this way and silence my critics.”