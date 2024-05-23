‘The haters will be disappointed’ - Tim Merlier silences critics with Giro d'Italia week three sprint win

By
published

Belgian beats Jonathan Milan in Padova for a second stage victory in this year's Italian Grand Tour

PADOVA ITALY MAY 23 Stage winner Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal QuickStep reacts after the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 18 a 178km stage from Fiera di primiero to Padova UCIWT on May 23 2024 in Padova Italy Photo by Fabio Ferrari PoolGetty Images
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) indicates that his win in Padova on stage 18 was victory number two of this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fabio Ferrari / Pool / Getty Images)

Tim Merlier beat Jonathan Milan and his critics in the Padova sprint at the Giro d’Italia.

The Belgian has won four stages in Grand Tours, 20 wins for Soudal-QuickStep and 43 career victories, but some people believe Merlier fades after the first week of a Grand Tour. His victory in Padova marked the first time he has won two stages in a Grand Tour and won beyond the first week.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.