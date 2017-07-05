The great debate: Should Sagan have been ejected from the Tour de France? - Podcast
Hear from Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and race jury president Philippe Marien
It has been a dramatic 24 hours for the Tour de France. Arnaud Démare won the stage 4 sprint into Vittel, but it was an incident between Peter Sagan and Mark Cavendish that made the headlines.
The two came together in the sprint, when Sagan stuck out his elbow and Cavendish crashed. The jury initially gave Sagan a 30-second time penalty and docked him points in the points classification, but later expelled him from the race after they deemed him to have endangered riders. Cavendish was, at first, cleared of any fractures in the hand he injured in the crash, but an MRI later revealed he had broken his scapula and he was pulled from the race.
The team discusses whether the decision was the right one and we hear from both Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan on the crash, and the president of the race jury, Philippe Marien.
