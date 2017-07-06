Bora-Hansgrohe appeal to CAS to reverse Sagan's Tour de France expulsion
Team ask for unprecedented reinstatement of its star rider
The Bora-Hansgrohe team announced on Wednesday that it has lodged an appeal to the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) with "an urgent motion to suspend the decision" of the panel of race commissaires of the Tour de France to expel Peter Sagan from the race following his run-in with Mark Cavendish during the finishing sprint of stage 4 in Vittel.
Related Articles
Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France
Peter Sagan: A look at previous disqualifications at the Tour de France
Tour de France: Riders past and present shocked by Peter Sagan's disqualification
Bora-Hansgrohe: No comment on Sagan Tour disqualification until meeting with commissaires
Tour de France: Peter Sagan talks about stage 4 sprint - Video
Peter Sagan, Bora-Hansgrohe protest decision to disqualify rider from Tour de France
Cooke: For Sagan to be kicked out in disgrace is not on
Peter Sagan accepts Tour de France disqualification but denies wrongdoing
Cavendish: No hard feelings toward Sagan after Tour de France crash
The team are asking CAS to impel the Tour de France organisers ASO to reinstate Sagan into the race, despite the fact that he has missed two stages already - which would automatically disqualify Sagan under the UCI road rule 2.6.008 that stipulates "The riders must complete the entire distance of each stage to be included in the classification and to be allowed to continue in the event."
Bora-Hansgrohe argue that the UCI rules were violated by the panel because they should have listened to Sagan's side of the story before arriving at a decision under Rule 12.2.006 ("The Commissaires Panel may judge the matter only if the offending party has had a chance to defend his point of view […]").
The team argue that Sagan was never given an opportunity to give his version of events to the panel before being expelled from the race.
The disqualification has been the hottest debate of the Tour: photos show that Sagan extended his right elbow as Cavendish accelerated between the world champion and the barriers. Cavendish and Sagan made contact and, as a result, Cavendish crashed, sustaining a fractured shoulder blade that would end his Tour de France.
Sagan was initially relegated and docked 80 points, but Dimension Data lodged a complaint with the jury, who added a disqualification to Sagan's punishment.
"The Team and Peter Sagan would like to reiterate their position that Peter Sagan did not cause, let alone deliberately, the fall of Mark Cavendish on the last 200m of the fourth stage on July 4, 2017," Bora-Hansgrohe stated on Wednesday. "Peter Sagan stayed on his line and could not see Mark Cavendish on the right side."
- Peter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France
- Tour de France: Riders past and present shocked by Peter Sagan's DSQ
- Tour de France: Sagan sparks Cavendish crash - Gallery
- Rolf Aldag: This is a loss, loss, loss situation for all
- Should Peter Sagan have been disqualified from the Tour de France? Hell, no…
- Peter Sagan: A look at previous disqualifications at the Tour de France
- Tour de France: Cavendish, Sagan final words on crash
The CAS has reversed numerous UCI decisions in the past, mostly involving doping suspensions and license denials. In 2013, the CAS forced the UCI to award a WorldTour license that it had denied Katusha on 'ethical grounds', breaking the rule limiting the number of WorldTour teams to 18, but there are few instances where the CAS has put the UCI in a position to contravene the long-standing rules that have defined cycling competitions.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy