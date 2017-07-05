Tour de France: Cavendish, Sagan final words on crash

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan on the Tour de France podium after winning stage 3 Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish talks the press before heading off to the hospital (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A bandaged and sore Cavendish heads to the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish with a badly cut left hand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish after his crash during stage 4 at the Tour de France.

The Tour de France went on with stage 5 without two of its biggest personalities on Wednesday, with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading to the airport after being disqualified, and Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) returning home with a broken shoulder after the pair clashed during the sprint the previous day.

The polemics have rocked the Tour, but both Sagan and Cavendish posted videos dispelling any hard feelings and thanking their fans.

Cavendish indicated that he has been taking abuse from readers, but asked everyone to understand that the incident was just sport, and he and Sagan are still friends and harbor no ill will toward each other.

"I'm paying now as a 32-year-old for the petulant attitude I had when I was a kid," Cavendish admitted. "Unfortunately, it will never leave me, and I'll always deal with the brunt of people's personal opinions and other things. Please know this is sport.

"I have a family, I'm 32 years old, and violent threats in comments toward me or my family isn't deserved. I ask you all to respect that, please do not send threats or abusive language to myself or my family. Thank you to everyone for the well wishes and I hope you continue to enjoy the rest of the Tour de France."

Sagan said his exit was a "sad end", and simply thanked all of the fans who turned out in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

