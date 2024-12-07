UCI president formally asked WADA to ban Carbon Monoxide

Many WorldTour teams use CO rebreathers as part of altitude training

UCI President David Lappartient congratulates Tadej Pogaçar on winning 2024 road world championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

After urging the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take a stance on the use of carbon monoxide (CO) at the annual UCI Women’s WorldTour and WorldTour Seminar in November, the UCI took further action by officially calling for a ban on its use.

UCI President David Lappartient shared the announcement on social media following his participation in WADA’s Foundation Board meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

