The Cyclists' Alliance steps up to support British athletes affected by Brexit

The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) is working with British Cycling to offer support to British athletes who need to travel from United Kingdom to Europe for training and competition based on their employment contracts with UCI-registered women's teams.

The support is offered to those athletes who need help navigating travel and work permits after Brexit where the transition period for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union ended on December 31, 2020.

"We are happy to help you with your individual circumstance so that you can train/race legally & safely in Europe. We are also working in collaboration with British Cycling & Team Managers to support all riders with the correct solution. Pls reach out if you need support," TCA wrote in a post on its Twitter feed Friday.

"We work on behalf of female pro riders who have an employment contract with a UCI team across all cycling disciplines. We are looking to support riders who need to travel to Europe from the U.K. to complete their employment contractual obligations as a professional athlete."

TCA has stated that it is offering three services to British athletes requiring support for travelling to races or training outside the UK, ensuring the correct VISAs and/or work permits based on individual circumstance, and the Exemption Declaration Application Process with British Cycling.

TCA is a women's riders' association that has gained notoriety for being the de facto union for women's cycling because of the positive work it's done to develop women's cycling. The association equips female athletes with contract and educational support, career advice, legal and retirement assistance, and resources related to abuse in the sport; all in support of its growing membership since it launched at the end of 2017.

The association recently announced its new 10-athlete Elected Rider Council that includes Marianne Vos, Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Christine Majerus, Ellen van Dijk, Amanda Spratt, Haley Smith, Agua Marina Espinola, Leah Kirchmann, Ariane Lüthi, and Marcella Toldi.