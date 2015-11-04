The Cyclingnews Podcast: Froome, Contador, and the Giro to Japan

Image 1 of 5 The 2016 Giro d'Italia route persentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Chris Froome reaches out to the fans (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador kisses the 2015 Giro d'Italia trophy. Image 4 of 5 Coppa Agostoni victory Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Riders just pass the summit of a mountain at the Tour of Japan on stage 2 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

In this week's episode of The Cyclingnews podcast we hear from Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Team Sky), who discusses his victory in July, the release of physiological test data, and proving his doubters wrong.

We also have an exclusive interview with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) who talks about his Giro d'Italia win, the day he put Fabio Aru (Astana) to the sword on the Mortirolo, and his aim of winning the Tour de France in 2016. You can read a recent interview with the Spaniard, right here.

This week's episode is not all Tour-related and we take a look at the recent news from around the globe. Should the Giro d'Italia head to Japan? What's Davide Rebellin's legacy? And when should a TUE be applied for? It's a jam-packed podcast with Procycling magazine editor Ed Pickering joining Cyclingnews' Daniel Benson and Patrick Fletcher.

