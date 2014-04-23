Cycling Australia's response to UCI non-sanction of Rogers

Image 1 of 2 Cycling Australia (Image credit: Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 2 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) celebrates his first win of 2013 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

With Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) to face no further sanction for a positive clenbuterol test, which was recorded after his 2013 Japan Cup victory, other than the annulment of the win, Cycling Australia (CA) have responded to the findings with support for the decision by the UCI.

In a press release from CA, CEO Adrian Anderson responded to the UCI's announcement on Wednesday.

"CA is pleased that Michael has been given the chance to prove his innocence via the UCI appeal process," said Anderson. "We support the findings of WADA and the UCI regarding sanctioning and look forward to seeing him now return to competition."

When Rogers A-sample result was made public, CA announced that they would "support the maximum sanctions under the WADA code if he is found guilty of doping" but would also "support WADA, ASADA and the applicable National Federation in whatever action they deem appropriate."

The UCI press release which cleared Rogers to return to racing stated that: "Upon careful analysis of Mr Rogers' explanations and the accompanying technical reports the UCI found that that there was a significant probability that the presence of clenbuterol may have resulted from the consumption of contaminated meat from China – where he had taken part in a race before travelling to Japan," in a statement issued by the UCI on Wednesday.

"As a result, the UCI has proceeded with the automatic disqualification of Mr Rogers' results at the 2013 Japan Cup Cycle Road Race (the competition during which the positive sample was taken) but, after consulting WADA, decided that he should not be sanctioned any further," it further read.

In the release, the UCI also reiterated that its recommends all athletes avoid eating meat while in both China and Mexico to avoid positive tests caused by contamination.

Tinkoff-Saxo are yet to make an announcement about his return to team and when he will return to racing.