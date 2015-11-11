The Cyclingnews Podcast: A conversation with David Millar

David Millar was at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a special episode of The Cyclingnews Podcast, we bring you an in-depth interview with David Millar.

Millar hung up his wheels at the end of the 2014 season, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned 18 years and featured more than its fair share of highs and lows. Now, at the end of his first season as a retired pro, Patrick Fletcher catches up with the iconic British rider to see how he’s adapting to life after racing.

Millar discusses the Cannondale-Garmin team, which he helped found as Slipstream Sports back in 2007, opening up about the still-raw wounds of being pulled from the 2014 Tour de France and his shock at the news of Tom Danielson's positive test for testosterone this summer. An outspoken voice on doping since his return from a two-year ban, Millar also casts his eye on the sport's current relationship with drugs as athletics shakes from a seismic scandal of its own.

Listen to the full interview below and click here to subscribe to The Cyclingnews Podcast.