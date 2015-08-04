The Cyclingnews podcast: Danielson's positive, Cavendish's future and an exclusive with Eisel

Tom Danielson (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Tour de France may be behind us but that hasn't stopped the Cyclingnews team picking up from where they left off with another edition of the podcast.

In the latest podcast Editor in Chief Daniel Benson, News editor Sadhbh O’Shea and Procycling Editor Ed Pickering dissect the last news from around the cycling world. From Tom Danielson’s positive test for synthetic testosterone, to the latest transfers for the 2016 season.

There’s also an exclusive interview with Team Sky’s Classics star Bernhard Eisel about his future and possible link up with Mark Cavendish for next year.

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here.