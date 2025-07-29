'The body is telling me to rest' – No Vuelta a España for Tadej Pogačar as UAE confirm João Almeida and Juan Ayuso as co-leaders

Tour de France winner to return to competition at GP Quebec and QP Montreal in Canada ahead of rainbow jersey defence in Rwanda

UAE Team Emirate - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles to the finish line to win the 13th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 10.9 km individual time trial between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes, in the Pyrenees mountains of southwestern France, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced that Tadej Pogačar will not race the Vuelta a España after winning a fourth Tour de France, with João Almeida and Juan Ayuso set to start as co-leaders when the final Grand Tour of 2025 begins in Italy on August 23.

Pogačar will take a break until the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal in September, before he defends his rainbow jersey in Rwanda later that month and possibly bids for a fifth Il Lombardia title in a row to close out another historic season.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

