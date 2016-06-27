The 1996 Tour de France 20 years on - Podcast

It's 20 years since the 1996 Tour de France – an edition of the race that saw Bjarne Riis triumph, and the ending of an era as five-time champion, Miguel Indurain, was put to the sword.

In the two decades that have passed cycling has gone through the mill and has been brutally exposed as former riders have been laid bare as cheats within a system that was poorly policed.

Over the next three episodes of the podcast we will re-tell the 1996 race from start to finish and hear from key riders and journalists who covered the race. And we head to Denmark to meet Riis and put to him several questions over his performance, those 'Mr 60 per cent' claims, and his true feelings on his victory and his yellow jersey.