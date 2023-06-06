'Thank you Howard' – Wheel swap keeps Finsterwald in Unbound Gravel lead group

A muddy section from mile 11 to 14 shattered bikes, spirits, and the field, leading to the formation of a lead group of 7 men including two Specialized Off-Road riders, Russell Finsterwald and Howard Grotts

Teamwork on the road is de rigeur but in gravel the focus more often on individual strength, with support riders an exception – albeit a growing one – rather than the rule. Key Unbound Gravel 200 contender, Russell Finsterwald, was grateful that Howard Grotts was one of those exceptions in the Flint Hills of Kansas.

“One face that was originally part of the lead group this weekend was my teammate [Grotts],” said Finsterwald in an Instagram post. “We went into the day with the plan that we would race as a team and he would ride in a support role, offering his assistance in the event of a mechanical or chasing back on.”

The Specialized Off Road duo both made it into a lead group of seven that had formed and stretched out a considerable gap after a particularly brutal mud section around 11 miles into the racing. Adopting a tactic so often used in other disciplines – not always an approach free of controversy in gravel – delivered a crucial advantage that kept Finsterwald off the long list of favourites who had their chances ruined by mechanicals.

“When I flatted roughly 30 miles in, Howie was there to swap wheels with me, allowing me to continue on and chase back to the lead group,” said Finsterwald. “It was an absolute blast ripping through the chaotic mud with him early on and his sacrifice served as motivation to push through the dark moments throughout the day in hopes of bringing home a victory for the team.”

“It wasn’t a minor flat and took him nearly 20 minutes to get rolling which certainly would’ve ended my chances at being able to contend for the win.”

"Thank you Howard."

It was a sacrifice made mention of by Payson McElveen, who went from near the lead of the race to an abandon after being hit by debilitating back spasms but remained embroiled in the race by posting updates to his Instagram story. He pointed out in his analysis that even with Grotts race saving move, there was still a cost to that flat for Finsterwald.

“Russell, despite that quick wheel change, had to chase back on his own and burn some matches too,” said McElveen.

Still the quick change was enough to to see Finsterwald heading into the narrow finishing straight in the chase for a top position as the sprint unfolded in that lead group. Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) took the victory and the Specialized Off Road rider finished in sixth place – one spot better than 2022 – while his teammate Grotts came over the line in 29th spot.

"It's a heck of a challenge with plenty of ups and downs - both topographical and psychological - but I certainly came away with some good memories," said Grotts in an Instagram post in the days after the race.

“Was happy to give [Finsterwald] a wheel around mile 25 so he could keep rolling since he was plenty fired up for this race. Then I just kept chugging along from there, sort-of-kind-of remembering to eat, but doing better at the end when rolling with an all-star group.”