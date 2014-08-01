Teuns, Vliegen and Davison stagiaire for BMC Racing

Image 1 of 4 Tour of Gippsland leader after two stages, Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Team Autralia's Luke Davison (2-L), Glenn O'shea (1-L), Alexander Edmondson (C), Mitchell Mulhern (1-R) and Miles Scotson (2-R) pose after winning the gold medal during the Men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 4 Loic Vliegen (BMC) puts pressure on the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Loic Vliegen (Belgium) was third (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

BMC Racing announced Belgians Dylan Teuns and Loïc Vliegen, and Australia’s Luke Davison as the team’s stagiaires on Friday.

"All three of these riders have displayed the talent we are looking for when we evaluate young riders," said Jim Ochowicz, BMC Racing’s president and general manager. "They will gain valuable experience and get an introduction into the training and racing routines and programs that go along with being a member of the BMC Racing Team."

Davison, 24, was recently a member of Australia’s winning pursuit team squad at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. He also helped his nation win the team pursuit at the UCI track world championships in February in Colombia. In May, he won the one-day race Simac Omloop der Kempen in the Netherlands while racing for the Synergy Baku Cycling Project outfit.

Teuns, 22, was a member of the BMC Development team and has already signed a multi-year contract with the BMC Racing, starting in 2015, after winning stages of the Tour de Bretagne and Giro Valle d’Aosta. He also finished second in the U23 editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He will join BMC Racing at the upcoming Tour of Utah that starts on August 4 in Cedar City and concludes on August 10 in Park City.

Vliegen, 20, is also a member of the BMC Development team. He won the opening stage of Tryptiques Ardennais and was second at Flèche Ardennaise and Internationale Wielertrofee Jong Maar Moedig IWT in Belgium.