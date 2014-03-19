Luke Davison on winning an elusive rainbow jersey

Image 1 of 2 Luke Davison in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Future Publishing) Image 2 of 2 The Hub (Image credit: Future Publishing)

Recorded at the Rapha Cycle Club in Sydney, the pilot episode of The Hub is a Future Sports Australia production in collaboration with TriRadar, BikeRadar.com.au and Cyclingnews, featuring Australian sports editor and Eurosport columnist Aaron S. Lee, Rupert Guinness from the Sydney Morning Herald, Olympian and world champion cyclist-turned-commentator Katherine Bates and Australian Cyclingnews editor Zeb Woodpower.





