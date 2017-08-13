Teuns continues winning form with overall Arctic Race of Norway victory

Image 1 of 5 Dylan Teuns (BMC) struggling to believe his win (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 5 Dylan Teuns (BMC) in the post-race TV interview (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 Race leader Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Dylan Teuns (BMC) on the final podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 Stage winner Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: ASO)

A month ago, Dylan Teuns had no idea of what it felt like to claim a win as a professional cyclist. The BMC rider now has eight wins to his name after wrapping up the Arctic Race of Norway with two stage wins and his third GC victory in as many weeks.

The 25-year-old won the opening stage of the 2.HC race in Narvik and having defended his lead over the next two stages, Teuns sealed the win with his final day stage win.

"It's a bit like a fairytale. It's an unbelievable feeling. I knew my shape wasn't gone coming into this race but to back up my previous performances here is incredible," said Teuns, coming to terms with his what he has done in the last few weeks.

The Belgian, who was third at Fleche Wallone in the sprint, was full of praise for his teammates who backed him for the win and ensured he had as little as possible to do before launching the stage winning move into Tromsø, 11 seconds ahead of Loïc Chetout (Cofidis).

"We had a good tactic coming into today's stage and the team was ready to fight for me. In the end, I won the jersey but the guys worked really hard for me and I really appreciate all the work they have done. It is a huge honor to have the team riding for me and believing in me. It is a great feeling and it is important for my confidence. If your teammates believe in you, it gives you a little bit of an edge over other riders."

The stage win also ensured that Teuns won the points and young rider classifications, and extended his overall margin over August Jensen (Team Coop) from three seconds to 29 seconds.

"As they say in soccer, sometimes attack is the best form of defense. I could have waited until the final sprint, then there was the chance that August Jensen (Team Coop) could take bonus seconds as I heard he was pretty fast," he said of his tactic in the finale. "I was playing a little bit of game on the last climb like I was doing all day, and I was waiting as I didn't want to go too early. When I saw that the guys were just in front of me and the final climb was almost over, I thought now is the time to go. I just wanted to make sure that I didn't take Jensen with me."

After the most successful block of racing in his career, Teuns will enjoy a break from racing before refocusing for the final months of the year.

"I think after this race I have a some time to rest and recover after a tough few weeks before I head into my next races and I hope this form continues," he added.

Teuns' winning streak started with two stages and the overall at the Tour de Wallonie, before enjoying his first WorldTour stage win and stage race victory at the Tour de Pologne. He now sits seventh on the winner's list in season 2017 with Marcel Kittel top on 14 wins.

For BMC, the win was the second overall victory of the day with Manuel Senni securing his first GC win at the Colorado Classic just a few hours later.