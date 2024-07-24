Tests reveal Primož Roglič suffered lower back fracture in Tour de France crash

Vuelta a España participation still in doubt as Slovenian continues recovery

Further tests have revealed that Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) suffered a fracture to his lower back in the crash that forced him out of the 2024 Tour de France. 

Roglič announced the news late on Tuesday night through his Instagram, having been in recovery since abandoning the Tour ahead of stage 13. This plunges any participation at the Vuelta a España into doubt, which starts on August 17.

