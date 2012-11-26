Test of Metal undergoes changes for 2013

Image 1 of 2 Neal Kindree on his way to third in stage 1 (Image credit: TransRockies) Image 2 of 2 Wendy Simms (KONA). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Test of Metal mountain bike race announced a series of changes for its 18th edition on June 15, 2013 in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada.

"We've got some new partnerships, a new title sponsor, and some changes in our registration," said Cliff Miller, president of Test of Metal, Inc.

Nesters Market has come on as the title sponsor for this year, replacing North Shore Credit Union.

"NSCU was a fabulous sponsor of the Test of Metal for eight years. We really appreciate all they did for us over that time," said Miller.

Speaking of Nesters Market, he said, "They've been a an amazing community sponsor of the Test of Metal for years, so we're extremely happy to have Nesters step up and increase their support."

For 2013, the finish line will be returning to Squamish Logger Sports Grounds

Two hundred locals-only spots have been reserved and open for registration on December 1. Residents from Furry Creek to Pemberton are eligible.

Riders also have a new option to enter all of the Test of Metal races: The Ore Cusher, The Test of Metal, The Gearjammer, and JABR. "If you're one of those riders who wants to compete in all four races, we are opening 150 spots from December 15 to 30 just for you. Any of those 150 that aren't taken will be added to the 700 registrations available on January 1."

There will be a total of 1050 spots open for the race.

"We keep trying to make it better, " said Miller. "This is our 18th year running on the current course, but we did two years on a short course above Alice Lake, so it's a bit of a milestone."

Neil Kindree and Wendy Simms won the 2012 edition of the Test of Metal.

For more information, visit testofmetal.com.