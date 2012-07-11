Terpstra's Olympic campaign in doubt

Image 1 of 5 Niki Terpstra celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on his heroic escape (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the Dutch road title (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 4 of 5 Niki Terpstra ran out of steam on the Cauberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Niki Terpstra is Omega Pharma-Quickstep's wildcard (Image credit: Photopress.be)

A crash on the opening stage of the Tour of Poland could spell the end of the Olympic Games for Holland's Niki Terpstra.

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider came off his bike on a slippery descent, with teammate Tom Boonen also coming to grief. Boonen was able to continue however, Terpstra was forced to abandon.

"It was in a corner it was raining and slippery," Terpstra said in a team press release. "They crashed in front of us. I tried to brake but I went straight. I jumped on the bike again but after five minutes I had to stop. There was too much pain. I'm really sad. "

The 28-year-old Dutch national champion was taken to hospital in Jelenia Gora where he was given stitches in his left knee, while x-rays were taken of his injured shoulder.

Initial imaging did not reveal any fractures however he will undergo further examination today in Belgium for a second opinion.

"... the muscles are damaged," Terpstra told De Telegraaf.

"Hopefully that is all and can I just train. Yes, at this moment I am quite afraid I might miss the Olympics."

The Dwars door Vlaanderen-Waregem winner was the first rider selected on the Dutch team in late April.