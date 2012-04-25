Trending

Terpstra selected for Dutch road race team at London 2012 Olympics

Dwars door Vlaanderen winner first rider named

Niki Terpstra is Omega Pharma-Quickstep's wildcard

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A jubilant Niki Terpstra on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Niki Terpstra had nearly a minute on the chasers and had plenty of time to celebrate his Dwars door Vlaanderen victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Niki Terpstra is the first rider named to the Dutch team for the cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympics. Olympic coach Leo van Vliet announced the selection of the Dwars door Vlaanderen-Waregem winner on Wednesday.

“This certainly gives confidence,” the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider told the ANP news agency. “I will not start as favourite in London, but hope to suprise positively. I am an aggressive rider and will certainly look for a good result.”

Van Vliet said he made the decision based on Terpstra's strong performances so far this Spring. "I think the pure sprinters will find it difficult  in London, the rise in the course - Box Hill - is hard and makes me think of the Camerig in Limburg. It is a course for Classics specialists and therefore very suitable for Niki. I asked him now to give him security so he can focus on this important race.”