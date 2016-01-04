Terpstra, Pozzato, De Ketele and Kneisky headline at Rotterdam Six

Image 1 of 6 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 2 of 6 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) is in good spirits before the start of the stage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 6 Kenny De Ketele was flying (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the men's madison (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 6 Theo Bos prepares for the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Dutch sprinter Jeffrey Hoogland European Track Championships (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Niki Terpstra, Filippo Pozzato, Kenny de Ketele and Morgan Kneisky will headline proceedings at the Rotterdam Six, which begins this Thursday in the Ahoy Arena. In addition, sprinters Theo Bos and Jeffrey Hoogland will go head to head in a match sprint on the opening day, while a Dutch team will go against the Czech Republic in a team sprint competition.

Terpstra will not be with Iljo Keisse, the rider with whom he has claimed victory in the past three editions. Instead, he will partner up with Yoeri Havik his co-winner in last year’s Amsterdam Six. Terpstra is the only former champion in the line-up but there will still be some strong competition. The 2014 runner-up and former Gent Six winner, De Ketele will ride with Moreno De Pauw, while Madison world champion Kneisky pairs with Christian Grasmann.

Classics specialist Filippo Pozzato is making his first track appearance in some time as partners with Dutchman Jens Mouris. Once back on the road, Pozzato will be riding for the Southeast team in 2016 after three seasons with Lampre-Merida.

The Rotterdam Six takes place between January 7 to 12.

Full line-up for the Rotterdam Six

Niki Terpstra (Ned) and Yoeri Havik (Ned)

Michel Kreder (Ned) and Wesley Kreder (Ned)

Morgan Kneisky (Fra) and Christian Grasmann (Ger)

Kenny de Ketele (Bel) and Moreno de Pauw (Bel)

Jesper Morkov (Den) and Alex Rasmussen (Den)

Albert Torres (Spa) and Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa)

Wim Stroetinga (Ned) and Raymond Kreder (Ned)

Barry Markus (Ned) and Jesper Asselman (Ned)

Lucas Liss (Ger) and Marcel Kalz (Ger)

Filippo Pozzato (Ita) and Jens Mouris (Ned)

Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) and Marco Zanotti (Ita)

Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) and Michael Vingerling (Ned)

Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) and Jiri Hochman (Cze)

Sebastian Wotschke (Ger) and Hans Pirius (Ger)