Ten Dam escapes fractures in Pyrenean face-plant

Laurens Ten Dam is quite a sight after his face-plant on stage 14. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank's Laurens Ten Dam has escaped serious injury in a crash on stage 14 of the Tour de France, but is not sure if he will start tomorrow's stage to Montpellier.

The Dutch rider finished the stage with gauze wrapped around his face, covering his bloodied nose. He crashed on the descent of the Col d'Agnes, going over the bars into a ditch face first.

He was able to get back up and finish the stage with the main 'gruppetto', 26:45 down on stage winner Jelle Vanendert.

Following the stage, he said via Twitter, "I'm ok so far. No fractures. Only future scars. Will see tomorrow if a start is possible. Thanks for all the support."

He was taken immediately after finishing by ambulance a the hospital in Foix, where it was determined he sustained no broken bones. He suffered abrasions to his hands and back as well as a deep gash to his nose. His team's medical staff and management will decide if he is fit to continue, his team said on its website, Rabosport.nl.