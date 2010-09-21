Tech news: Deda goes even more oversized
Dedacciai adds more frame models for 2011
Bigger is better in the Deda camp these days as the Italian component maker has introduced a 35mm-diameter handlebar and stem system that is claimed to offer a 50 percent increase in bending stiffness over its standard 31.7mm offerings.
Related Articles
But isn't 35mm too big, you say? Perhaps, but not when you consider the finished diameter of a 31.7mm bar when handlebar tape is taken into account and the fact that the new M35 is intended to be unwrapped up top.
Even so, some riders will still prefer the additional grip and cushioning of bar tape and the extra stiffness could prove too punishing for slighter riders or on rough roads, though this is just the sort of thing that should appeal to sprinters in particular.
In addition, Deda has managed to increase the clamp diameter without adding much of a weight penalty. As compared to a comparable 31.7mm-diameter Presa and Zero100 bar and stem, the Trentacinque stem is only 26g heavier (claimed weight of 136g for a 110mm extension) and the M35 is actually 4g lighter (210g for a 42cm).
Whether or not the new size will gain wide acceptance is another question entirely but if nothing else, it presents yet another option for those that are looking for that sort of thing and in all fairness, Deda isn't introducing it as a wholesale replacement for the current oversized standard.
In contrast, Deda's Vincente stem concept was decidedly more radical with a unique internal-external steerer clamp that's claimed to be gentler on carbon tubes while also being more secure than traditional setups. Separate aluminum clamps and titanium hardware keeps the Vincente pretty light, too, at a claimed weight of just 137g.
Other new component offerings occupy more value-oriented segments of the market and include the RHM01 (round cross-section) and RHM02 (aero cross-section) aluminum road handlebars, the Quattro2 and Zero1 forged aluminum oversized stems, and RS01 and RS02 two-bolt aluminum seatposts.
Frames, too...
Sister company Dedacciai's ever-expanding collection of frames will total nearly a dozen models for 2011.
Sitting at the top of the heap is the intriguing Temerario, said to be Dedacciai's stiffest option with simply massive squared-off carbon fibre tube sections, a tapered 1 1/8"-to-1 1/2" front end with similarly enormous fork blades, and unique bonded-in titanium seat stays.
Dedacciai is also among the shrinking minority that continues to favour integrated seatmasts, with the Temerario sporting a deep oval cross-section throughout its length - and naturally, it's topped with a Deda alloy head.
Despite the liberal helpings of surface, claimed weight is still rather impressive at just 1,050g for a medium frame, plus another 330g for the matching fork.
Dedacciai's second-tier Super Scuro is also a new design, though more an evolution of the company's existing Scuro RS than a wholesale clean slate like the Temerario.
Changes from the RS include a more heavily bolstered tapered front end and bottom bracket area, larger squared-off chain stays, smaller seat stays, and internal cable routing - and again, still with an integrated seatmast.
Claimed weight is lighter than the Temerario at just 990g for a medium frame though the fork is heavier at 420g.
Occupying the less expensive end of the scale is the more straightforwardly designed Nerissimo. In contrast to the radically squared-off tubing of the Temerario or Super Scuro models, the Nerissimo uses mostly round or ovoid shapes throughout and a standard, non-integrated seat tube.
There's still a tapered front end, however, and the slim seat stays suggest a reasonably comfy ride. Claimed weight is 1,150g for a medium frame plus another 410g for the included fork.
For races against the clock, Dedacciai will also now offer the Chrono model, which includes the usual teardrop-shaped tubes, curved seat tube, giant chain stays, and slim seat stays favoured by many modern designers. Finishing things off are an aero-profile carbon seatpost and internal cable routing.
Claimed weight is 1,250g - which is quite light for a dedicated aero model - plus another 390g for the non-tapered carbon fork.
Finally, there's a new 'cross carbon frame as well, aimed more at providing a slightly softer ride in the rough than outright stiffness with its flattened chain stays, relatively slender seat stays, and non-tapered fork.
The bottom of the top tube is notably flattened for easier shouldering, too, cables are routed across the top tube to protect them from contamination, and mud clearance looks fairly reasonable.
Claimed weight is 1,050g for a medium frame and the matching fork will add another 550g.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy