Tech: Limited edition BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini

Image 1 of 6 BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition (Image credit: BMC) Image 2 of 6 BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition (Image credit: BMC) Image 3 of 6 BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition (Image credit: BMC) Image 4 of 6 BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition (Image credit: BMC) Image 5 of 6 Seat tube detail of the BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition (Image credit: BMC) Image 6 of 6 Saddle detail of the BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition (Image credit: BMC)

BMC have given their flagship impec road bike the supercar treatment, partnering with Lamborghini to produce the BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

The bike is a standard BMC impec carbon frame fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 electronic shifting and unbranded carbon wheels. The Lamborghini connection is brought in via the logo on the headtube, handmade suede saddle and handlebars, and airbrushed Lamborghini Argos Orange seat tube detail - the same colour as the Aventador LP 700-4.

The BMC impec Automobili Lamborghini Edition is currently on display at the Brian&Barry store in Milan, Italy. Only 30 of these bikes will be sold by the Swiss manufacturer, and you can snaffle one up for a mere €20,000. Just pop down to your local Lamborghini dealer to order one, which you can pick up from selected BMC stores in June this year.

