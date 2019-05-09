Teams take the stage for Giro d'Italia presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 45 Tom Dumoulin rides onto stage for the 2019 Giro d'Italia presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 The Giro d'Italia presentation didn't lack for pomp and circumstance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 Simon Yates is ready to start the 2019 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 Performers wow the crowd at the Giro preentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 45 UCI Hour Record holder Victor Campanaerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 Rafal Majka waves to the Giro presentation crowd. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 45 Esteban Chaves on stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 45 The Giro trophy makes an appearance at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 45 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the Giro team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 45 The Giro trophy makes an appearance at the team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 45 Dancers entertain the crowd at the Giro team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 45 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 45 Simon Yates and his Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 45 Dancers entertain the crowd at the Giro team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 45 Team Ineo's Pavel Sivakov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 45 CCC Team on stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 45 Bauke Mollema and the Trek-Segafredo Giro team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 45 Lotto Soudal riders on stage at the Giro preentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 45 Ilnur Zakarin and the Katusha-Alpecin Giro roster (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 45 Caleb Ewan on stage with his bike at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 45 The young Team Ineos roster on stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 45 Bora-Hansgrohe on stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 45 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 45 Movistar's Mikel Landa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 45 Jumbo-Visma on stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 45 Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) greets the crowd at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart in the new Team Ineos kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 45 Elia Viviani shows of his special Italian champion's jersey for the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 45 Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 45 Ivan Santaromita (Nippo Vini Fantini Faizaneâ (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 45 Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) is ready to ride the 2019 Giro with Dimension Data (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 45 Latvian champion Krists Neilands and Irish Champion Conor Dunne represent Israel Cycling Academy at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 45 Manuel Belletti and the Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 45 Israel Cycling Academy are introduced at the Giro team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 45 Sacha Modolo (EF Education First) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 45 The Giro team presentation at Piazza Maggiore in Bologna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 45 Sprinter Arnaud Demare (Groupama - FDJ) hopes to score some stage wins at the 2019 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 45 Bardiani CSF at the Giro team presentation in Bologna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 45 The best dressed came out of the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 45 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on the Giro presentation stage with his machine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 45 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 45 Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Giro team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida) on stage at the Giro presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The stars were shining Thursday night for the 2019 Giro d'Italia team presentation in Bologna, with the stunning Piazza Maggiore setting the backdrop as race organisers introduced the crowd to the teams and riders that will battle for supremacy on the roads of Italy over the next three weeks.

Defending champion Chris Froome wasn't on hand, but he sent a young Team Ineos squad in his place that, although missing designated leader Egan Bernal to a training crash injury, promises to light up the race with youthful enthusiasm.

Former Giro winners Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) were crowd favourites at the presentation, as was Decenuninck-QuickStep sprinter Elia Viviani in his vertically striped tricolour Italian champion's jersey that was unveiled especially for the Giro.

Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma spent some time admiring their celeste green Bianchi race machine, while Mikel Landa brought his phone along to memorialise the event for himself and his Movistar teammates. Astana showed off pre-race favourite Miguel Angel Lopez, while Lotto Soudal shined a spotlight on new UCI Hour Record holder Victor Campanaerts.

Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves represented for Mitchelton-Scott, while Rafal Majka led Bora-Hansgrohe onto the stage with Davide Formolo and Pascal Ackermann. Fernando Gaviria's new 'Wolverine' facial hair was a hit with the crowd as the UAE Team Emirates sprinter made his way onto stage with his bike.

Click or swipe through the gallery above to see who else was under the spotlight in Bologna during the 2019 Giro d'Italia team presentation.