Teams hit Bergen for Worlds TTT recon - Gallery

WorldTour teams take a trip around the Bergen team time trial course

BMC recon the World Championship team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar recon the Bergen TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky out on the Bergen TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky amid their Worlds TTT recon ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky recon the World Championship team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bora-Hansgrohe recon the Worlds TTT course in Bergen, Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Manuel Quinziato reconned the Bergen Worlds TTT course, but won't start on Sunday, giving his spot to teammate Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC during their Bergen TTT recon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Miles Scotson of BMC Racing recons the Worlds team time trial parcours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC Racing recon the World Championship team time trial route

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Pavel Sivakov during his Worlds TTT recon ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-Scott recon the Worlds TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar recon the team time trial course in Bergen, Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bergen hosts TTT course recons ahead of Sunday's racing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A service moto during teams' pre-TTT recon ride in Bergen, Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Defending champions Quick-Step Floors recon the Worlds TTT course in Bergen, Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Defending champions Quick-Step Floors during the Worlds TTT course recon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky amid a recon ride of the Bergen World Championships team time trial parcours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bergen, Norway ahead of the Road World Championships

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-Scott recon the Bergen Worlds team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC recon the Bergen Worlds course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC getting ready to recon the Bergen World Championship team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar during a recon of the Worlds TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thor Hushovd and Tejay van Garderen catch up in Bergen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Thor Hushovd visits with BMC Racing as they prep for a recon of the Worlds TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Preparing the bikes of BMC Racing for a recon of the TTT Worlds course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin and Alexander Kristoff on the Bergen World Championship team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha-Alpecin recon the Bergen Worlds TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Katusha-Alpecin in Bergen amid a TTT course recon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC amid a recon ride of the Bergen Worlds TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC recon the Bergen team time trial parcours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky during a recon ride of the Bergen Worlds team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky recon the World Championship TTT course in Bergen, Norway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky recon the Bergen TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors recon the Bergen TTT course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors in recon mode on the Bergen team time trial course

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Quick-Step Floors during their Worlds TTT recon

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC getting ready for their TTT recon in Bergen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

WorldTour teams hit the roads of Bergen, Norway on Saturday to recon the World Championships team time trial parcours.

Defending champions Quick-Step Floors made their final run-through of the lumpy course ahead of their bid to hold off the likes of 2016 runners-up BMC Racing, who enjoyed a visit from Thor Hushovd before their trip around the route. T

he former world road champion – and Norway native – retired as a BMC rider in 2014.

Click or scroll through the images above to see a gallery of the men's team time trial squads previewing the Worlds course.