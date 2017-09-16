Teams hit Bergen for Worlds TTT recon - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 BMC recon the World Championship team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 38 Movistar recon the Bergen TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 38 Team Sky out on the Bergen TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 38 Team Sky amid their Worlds TTT recon ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Team Sky recon the World Championship team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Bora-Hansgrohe recon the Worlds TTT course in Bergen, Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Manuel Quinziato reconned the Bergen Worlds TTT course, but won't start on Sunday, giving his spot to teammate Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 BMC during their Bergen TTT recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Miles Scotson of BMC Racing recons the Worlds team time trial parcours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 BMC Racing recon the World Championship team time trial route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Pavel Sivakov during his Worlds TTT recon ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Orica-Scott recon the Worlds TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Movistar recon the team time trial course in Bergen, Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 Bergen hosts TTT course recons ahead of Sunday's racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 A service moto during teams' pre-TTT recon ride in Bergen, Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Defending champions Quick-Step Floors recon the Worlds TTT course in Bergen, Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Defending champions Quick-Step Floors during the Worlds TTT course recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Team Sky amid a recon ride of the Bergen World Championships team time trial parcours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 38 Bergen, Norway ahead of the Road World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 38 Orica-Scott recon the Bergen Worlds team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 38 BMC recon the Bergen Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 BMC getting ready to recon the Bergen World Championship team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Movistar during a recon of the Worlds TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 Thor Hushovd and Tejay van Garderen catch up in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 Thor Hushovd visits with BMC Racing as they prep for a recon of the Worlds TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 38 Preparing the bikes of BMC Racing for a recon of the TTT Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 38 Tony Martin and Alexander Kristoff on the Bergen World Championship team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 38 Katusha-Alpecin recon the Bergen Worlds TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 38 Katusha-Alpecin in Bergen amid a TTT course recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 38 BMC amid a recon ride of the Bergen Worlds TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 38 BMC recon the Bergen team time trial parcours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 38 Team Sky during a recon ride of the Bergen Worlds team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 38 Team Sky recon the World Championship TTT course in Bergen, Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 38 Team Sky recon the Bergen TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 38 Quick-Step Floors recon the Bergen TTT course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 38 Quick-Step Floors in recon mode on the Bergen team time trial course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 38 Quick-Step Floors during their Worlds TTT recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 38 BMC getting ready for their TTT recon in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

WorldTour teams hit the roads of Bergen, Norway on Saturday to recon the World Championships team time trial parcours.

Defending champions Quick-Step Floors made their final run-through of the lumpy course ahead of their bid to hold off the likes of 2016 runners-up BMC Racing, who enjoyed a visit from Thor Hushovd before their trip around the route. T

he former world road champion – and Norway native – retired as a BMC rider in 2014.

Click or scroll through the images above to see a gallery of the men's team time trial squads previewing the Worlds course.