Teams hit Bergen for Worlds TTT recon - Gallery

BMC recon the World Championship team time trial course
Movistar recon the Bergen TTT course
Team Sky out on the Bergen TTT course
Team Sky amid their Worlds TTT recon ride
Team Sky recon the World Championship team time trial course
Bora-Hansgrohe recon the Worlds TTT course in Bergen, Norway
Manuel Quinziato reconned the Bergen Worlds TTT course, but won't start on Sunday, giving his spot to teammate Tejay van Garderen
BMC during their Bergen TTT recon
Miles Scotson of BMC Racing recons the Worlds team time trial parcours
BMC Racing recon the World Championship team time trial route
Pavel Sivakov during his Worlds TTT recon ride
Orica-Scott recon the Worlds TTT course
Movistar recon the team time trial course in Bergen, Norway
Bergen hosts TTT course recons ahead of Sunday's racing
A service moto during teams' pre-TTT recon ride in Bergen, Norway
Defending champions Quick-Step Floors recon the Worlds TTT course in Bergen, Norway
Defending champions Quick-Step Floors during the Worlds TTT course recon
Team Sky amid a recon ride of the Bergen World Championships team time trial parcours
Bergen, Norway ahead of the Road World Championships
Orica-Scott recon the Bergen Worlds team time trial course
BMC recon the Bergen Worlds course
BMC getting ready to recon the Bergen World Championship team time trial course
Movistar during a recon of the Worlds TTT course
Thor Hushovd and Tejay van Garderen catch up in Bergen
Thor Hushovd visits with BMC Racing as they prep for a recon of the Worlds TTT course
Preparing the bikes of BMC Racing for a recon of the TTT Worlds course
Tony Martin and Alexander Kristoff on the Bergen World Championship team time trial course
Katusha-Alpecin recon the Bergen Worlds TTT course
Katusha-Alpecin in Bergen amid a TTT course recon
BMC amid a recon ride of the Bergen Worlds TTT course
BMC recon the Bergen team time trial parcours
Team Sky during a recon ride of the Bergen Worlds team time trial course
Team Sky recon the World Championship TTT course in Bergen, Norway
Team Sky recon the Bergen TTT course
Quick-Step Floors recon the Bergen TTT course
Quick-Step Floors in recon mode on the Bergen team time trial course
Quick-Step Floors during their Worlds TTT recon
BMC getting ready for their TTT recon in Bergen
WorldTour teams hit the roads of Bergen, Norway on Saturday to recon the
World Championships team time trial parcours.
Defending champions Quick-Step Floors made their final run-through of the lumpy course ahead of their bid to hold off the likes of 2016 runners-up BMC Racing, who enjoyed a visit from Thor Hushovd before their trip around the route. T
he former world road champion – and Norway native – retired as a BMC rider in 2014.
