Teams gear up for the Abu Dhabi Tour - Gallery

Sixteen WorldTour squads and four Pro Continental teams will make the start in the United Arab Emirates for the third edition of the event. Riders took to the road this week to get in some pre-race training miles on the Yas Marina Formula One circuit.
The circuit will host the fourth and final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour this year as it did in each of the first two editions of the race. Dimension Data's Mark Cavendish triumphed at Yas Marina in 2016, and he's back along with several other top sprinting talents hunting victories this season.
Click or swipe through the gallery to see the pros preparing for the 2017 Abu Dhabi Tour on the event's most recognisable roads.
