Teams arrive at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Gallery

Image 1 of 35 Cadel Evans ready to present men's and women's teams on stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 35 CCC line up on stage at the team presenation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 35 AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 35 Mitchelton-Scott (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 35 Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 35 Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 35 Dimension Data (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 35 Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 35 UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 35 Team Sky (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 35 Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 35 Sunweb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 35 EF Education First (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 35 CCC Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 35 AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 35 KordaMentha Real Estate Australian Team (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 35 Dimension Data (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 35 Trek-Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 35 UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 35 Astana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 35 Team Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 35 Team Sunweb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 35 Astana at the team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 35 Mitchelton-Scott men's team take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 35 Bora-Hansgrohe take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 35 Tibco-SVB take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 35 Rally UHC Cycling take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 35 Astana Women's Team take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 35 Mitchelton-Scott women's team take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 35 Ale Cipollini take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 35 Doltcini take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 35 CCC Liv women's team take the stage at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 35 Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 35 Katusha-Alpecin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 35 Team Sky (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner of the 2011 Tour de France, Cadel Evans, stood on stage at an official presentation on Friday to greet the men's and women's teams that will participate in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race this weekend. The women's race, categorised as a UCI 1.1 race, is held on Saturday, while the men will participate in a WorldTour race on Sunday.

Defending champion Jay McCarthy will lead his Bora-Hansgrohe team, but will once again face Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), who were both on the podium last year.

Chloe Hosking will lead her Ale Cipollini team in a title defence but will have tough competition from the event's former winner Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who recently won the Women's Tour Down Under, along with the newly formed Trek-Segafredo Women's Team that recently won the Race Melbourne criterium.

The women will race 113km from Melbourne to Geelong on Saturday, and the men will race 163km. Both events include the decisive Challambra Crescent climb.