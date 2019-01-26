Teams arrive at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – Gallery

Organisers welcome teams in oceanside presentation
The winner of the 2011 Tour de France, Cadel Evans, stood on stage at an official presentation on Friday to greet the men's and women's teams that will participate in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race this weekend. The women's race, categorised as a UCI 1.1 race, is held on Saturday, while the men will participate in a WorldTour race on Sunday.
Defending champion Jay McCarthy will lead his Bora-Hansgrohe team, but will once again face Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), who were both on the podium last year.
Chloe Hosking will lead her Ale Cipollini team in a title defence but will have tough competition from the event's former winner Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), who recently won the Women's Tour Down Under, along with the newly formed Trek-Segafredo Women's Team that recently won the Race Melbourne criterium.
The women will race 113km from Melbourne to Geelong on Saturday, and the men will race 163km. Both events include the decisive Challambra Crescent climb.
