Teams announced for 2014 Tour of Alberta
Large presence of Canadian teams in second edition
Organisers of the Tour of Alberta have named all 15 teams which will participate in the 2014 edition of the race, with WorldTour teams Cannondale, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano joining previously announced Garmin-Sharp, Belkin Pro Cycling and UnitedHealthcare as headliners of the second edition of the Canadian event.
The 2.1 race will also include a strong contingent of Canadian teams, with a composite squad led by former pro and national team director Gord Fraser, and two Continental teams, Garneau-Quebecor and Silber Pro Cycling.
"I look forward to bringing the national team to Alberta again for 2014," Fraser said. "Last year’s inaugural edition was a tremendous success not only for the development of my Canadian riders, but also showcasing professional cycling to media and business leaders in western Canada and across the globe. Last year my rider Antoine Duchesne had a fantastic race that helped him secure a place on a WorldTour team and I'm hoping someone from this year’s team has a similar opportunity."
Six Continental teams from the USA round out the roster, with Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, the SmartStop squad of US national champion Eric Marcotte, 5 Hour Energy and the Bissell Development Team, which is led by Canadian resident Axel Merckx.
The first edition of the race in 2013 was won by Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis.
Teams for the 2014 Tour of Alberta:
Cannondale
Orica-GreenEdge
Giant-Shimano
Garmin-Sharp
Belkin Pro Cycling
UnitedHealthcare
Garneau-Quebecor
Silber Pro Cycling
Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
SmartStop
5 Hour Energy
Bissell Development Team
Canadian National Team
