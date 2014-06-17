Teams announced for 2014 Tour of Alberta

Image 1 of 4 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) gets his final podium kisses for taking the overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Riders who take part in both the USA Pro Challenge and the Canadian WorldTour races, such as the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, will have the six-day Tour of Alberta to fill the gap next year between the events. (Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com) Image 3 of 4 The official start and finish cities of the 2014 Tour of Alberta's official (Image credit: Tour of Alberta) Image 4 of 4 Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) out-sprints Brent Bookwalter for Stage 3 of the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Organisers of the Tour of Alberta have named all 15 teams which will participate in the 2014 edition of the race, with WorldTour teams Cannondale, Orica-GreenEdge and Giant-Shimano joining previously announced Garmin-Sharp, Belkin Pro Cycling and UnitedHealthcare as headliners of the second edition of the Canadian event.

The 2.1 race will also include a strong contingent of Canadian teams, with a composite squad led by former pro and national team director Gord Fraser, and two Continental teams, Garneau-Quebecor and Silber Pro Cycling.

"I look forward to bringing the national team to Alberta again for 2014," Fraser said. "Last year’s inaugural edition was a tremendous success not only for the development of my Canadian riders, but also showcasing professional cycling to media and business leaders in western Canada and across the globe. Last year my rider Antoine Duchesne had a fantastic race that helped him secure a place on a WorldTour team and I'm hoping someone from this year’s team has a similar opportunity."

Six Continental teams from the USA round out the roster, with Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis, Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, Hincapie Sportswear Development Team, the SmartStop squad of US national champion Eric Marcotte, 5 Hour Energy and the Bissell Development Team, which is led by Canadian resident Axel Merckx.

The first edition of the race in 2013 was won by Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis.

Teams for the 2014 Tour of Alberta:

Cannondale

Orica-GreenEdge

Giant-Shimano

Garmin-Sharp

Belkin Pro Cycling

UnitedHealthcare

Garneau-Quebecor

Silber Pro Cycling

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

Hincapie Sportswear Development Team

SmartStop

5 Hour Energy

Bissell Development Team

Canadian National Team

