Team Topeak-Ergon USA announced
Six riders on roster for 2013
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Team Topeak-Ergon USA announced its line-up for 2013 on Thursday, including six racers. For 2013, The USA roster will consist of Dave Wiens, Jeff Kerkove, Sonya Looney, Yuki Ikeda, Eddia O'Dea and Namrita O'Dea.
Related Articles
The team will focus on various cross country races, mountain bike marathons, the Bailey Hundo, mountain bike stage races and Xterra events around the world.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy