Image 1 of 4 Dave Wiens (Topeak Ergon) seemed to be in a bit of trouble but bridged up to the leaders. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Sonya Looney made the trip from CO to compete in the Trans-Sylvania Epic for Topeak Ergon (Image credit: A.E.Landes Photography/TSE 2011 - www.aelandesphotography.com) Image 3 of 4 Jeff Kerkove (Ergon Topeak) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 4 Jeff Kerkove and Sonya Looney train for the Brasil Ride mountain bike stage race. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

Team Topeak-Ergon USA announced its line-up for 2013 on Thursday, including six racers. For 2013, The USA roster will consist of Dave Wiens, Jeff Kerkove, Sonya Looney, Yuki Ikeda, Eddia O'Dea and Namrita O'Dea.

The team will focus on various cross country races, mountain bike marathons, the Bailey Hundo, mountain bike stage races and Xterra events around the world.