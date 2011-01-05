Topeak-Ergon team sticks with proven roster for 2011

Two-time cross country world champion Irina Kalentieva will continue to race for Topeak-Ergon in 2011. (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

The Topeak-Ergon Racing Team's line-up remains unchanged for 2011, its seventh season. The cross country and marathon mountain bike squad hopes to build on its success from previous years. Since its inception in 2005, the team counted three world championship titles, three silver medals at Worlds, an Olympic medal and many national and international victories.

Marathon world champion Alban Lakata, two-time cross country world champion Irina Kalentieva and three-time German national champion Wolfram Kurschat return as the leaders of the team. They'll be joined by British champion Sally Bigham and Robert Mennen for European events. The team will also have continuing representation in the US, including long-time racer Dave Wiens.

In 2011, the squad will race on Canyon bikes.

"With Canyon, we have found an innovative partner, that is technologically at the highest level," said Team Manager Dirk Juckwer. "The long experience of Canyon as a sponsor of a professional road team will strengthen our infrastructure, and the global media presence of Canyon will promote the awareness of our team."

Topeak Ergon also picked up two new sponsors for the new year: Ritchey and RockShox.

The team's distinctive mostly green and black color scheme will remain the same.