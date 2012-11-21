Team Sky's anti-doping process continues

Image 1 of 4 Team Sky was the last team to take on the Valkenberg course (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Sky manager David Brailsford (Image credit: Mike King) Image 3 of 4 James Murdoch and Brailsford traveled as guests with Bernard Hinault (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 4 Sean Yates of Team Sky at the start (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Over a month has passed since Team Sky asked their staff to reaffirm an anti-doping policy and sign a declaration confirming that they have no past or present involvement in doping, and according to a team spokesperson, the process is still ongoing.

The British-registered team took the decision to reinforce its anti-doping policy in the wake of USADA’s Lance Armstrong case. It led to director sportif Steven De Jongh and road coach Bobby Julich confessing to doping during their professional careers and leaving the team. Fellow director sportif, Sean Yates, who denied doping despite several links to Armstrong, retired for health reasons.

Michael Barry had ridden for Team Sky since the team’s inception in 2010 and was a key witness in the Armstrong case, providing evidence of doping at the US Postal team. Barry also confessed to doping. He was dismissed by Team Sky and retired from the sport at the same time that USADA handed him a six-month reduced suspension.

Team Sky confirmed that all of the riders and staff who will form the squad for 2013 had signed their declarations but would not comment on any possible changes to their line up. However Cyclingnews understands that changes may still be made to the rider roster before the start of next season.

"I don't think the process will ever conclude," a team spokesperson told Cyclingnews.

"It's an ongoing process that the team will continue to implement throughout its development. Everyone within the team has been interviewed and the relevant declarations have been signed where appropriate. Any relevant news will be released in due course."





