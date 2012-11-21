European Cycling Union agrees to MPCC anti-doping proposals

The European Cycling Union logo (Image credit: UEC)

The management committee of the European Cycling Union (UEC) has approved a proposal from the MPCC to introduce several new measures to help in the fight against doping.

The association of European national cycling federations held a meeting in Zurich over the weekend and agreed to the support the strict anti-doping association headed by former Credit Agricole team manager Roger Legeay.

The MPCC (Mouvement Pour un Cyclisme Crédible) currently includes 11 major professional teams including Garmin-Sharp, Cofidis, Ag2r-La Mondiale, Team Europcar, FDJ and Lotto-Belisol. Several other teams have recently asked to join.

The UEC has agreed to three key points:

- Not to select a rider for national teams who has been suspended for more than 6 months in the two years following the suspension.

- To establish a medical monitoring programme of the use of corticosteroids and to impose an eight-day rest period if corticosteroid injections are used.

- To call on the WorldTour, Pro Continental and Continental teams in each (UEC) country to join the MPCC and follow its rules.

The UEC is an umbrella organisation for 48 national cycling federations. It has stepped up its political influence in the sport in recent times, with Russian businessman Igor Makarov – a key sponsor of the Katusha team - being voted to represent the UEC on the very influential UCI management committee. Makarov agreed to sponsor the UEC via his Itera company.

Former rider and Katusha team manager Andrei Tchmil was recently nominated as a candidate for the role of President of the UEC. Elections take place next March and it has been suggested that Tchmil may then go on to challenge Pat McQuaid for the role of UCI President in September.